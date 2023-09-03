Another dry and humid end to the weekend - Rain chances return next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another mild end to the weekend with temperatures into the mid and upper 80.s
Sunday night: Temperatures dipping from the mid and upper 80's to the lower 70's. Partly cloudy with calm winds from the S 5-10mph.
Monday (LABOR DAY): Morning lows into the lower 70's with afternoon highs rising into the mid and upper 80's. A few pockets of low 90's. Some breaks of clouds with isolated to scattered showers and storms into the early afternoon. Winds from the S, SW will gust up to 15mph at times. A few storm could bring strong or damaging winds along with small hail. The threat for severe storms is low but not zero. Even 40mph winds can do damage is trees are becoming weak from a slight drought over SEMO.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 60's and lower 70's with afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80's. Mostly cloudy with showers and storms expected into the early morning through afternoon. Winds from the SW 10-15mph may gust up to 20mph.
Looking ahead to the midweek, a few more chances of showers and storms exist along with humid afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80's.
