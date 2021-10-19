Another beautiful afternoon Tuesday, but another cool down is on the way

Chilly again this morning with a bit of fog, but temperatures will jump quickly as sunshine and south winds kick in early.
A few more clouds are expected this afternoon, but temperatures will be back in the lower 70s, just above average for mid-October.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as warm air pools ahead of an approaching cold front.
The front will bring a chance for a few hit and miss showers late Wednesday evening, followed by another dip in temperatures for the second half of the week.