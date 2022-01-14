A tricky winter weather forecast this weekend

Frosty Friday morning with patchy fog in a few areas. While the fog will mix out by mid-morning, cloudy skies stick around all day with highs in the lower 40s.
The next chance for winter weather will arrive late tonight into Saturday morning. This is a VERY tricky forecast, but rain will likely begin to move in from the north closer to midnight.
Rain will gradually change to snow from north to south Saturday morning. Amounts will generally be 2" or less across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Slushie roads will be possible Saturday morning. Farther south, more rain than snow is expected across western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel through the first half of the day.
The second phase of this system will track through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A band of heavier snow is expected to develop and could impact parts of the northwest Tennessee.
By Sunday morning, colder air will be moving in with temperatures in the lower 20s. Highs Sunday afternoon will only be in the lower 30s.