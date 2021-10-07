A few more showers Thursday, then near record warmth this weekend

Thursday will not be a washout, but as a very slow moving system continues to track north across the region, a few scattered showers and isolated t-storms will remain possible.
The chance for wet weather clears out tonight and the heat is set to turn up.
Quite a bit of sunshine is expected Friday and temperatures will return to the lower 80s.
The weekend is expected to generally be dry, but there is a small chance for a shower or two first thing Saturday morning.
This weekend, it will not feel at all like October. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s, getting within 5º of record highs in parts of the region.