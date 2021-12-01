A few light showers this morning, but near record warmth to start December

A few light showers are possible this morning, especially across parts of southern Illinois as an upper-level disturbance quickly passes by.
By this afternoon, rain shifts east and sunshine will eventually return. As winds turn out of the southwest, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s in southern Illinois, but mid to upper 60s are possible across southeast Missouri.
Thursday, near record warm temperatures are expected. The record is 71º in Carbondale, set back in 1982. Right now, it appears we may come up just a degree or two shy, with highs in the upper 60s.
The warmth continues into Friday, but cooler air will filter in this weekend with more widespread rain by Sunday.