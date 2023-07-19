 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight
through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally
higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential
rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to
additional flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flood threat continues through tomorrow with more storms expected

Historic Rainfall

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Overall, things on radar have calmed down from this morning with only isolated shower activity across the region. Today was a record setting day in Kentucky. More than 11 inches fell in western Graves County, KY. This shatters the previous record for most rainfall in 24 hours in the state of 10.48 inches set back in 1991. Other parts of the region saw wide spread rainfall totals of 5-7 inches. 

Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 80s and cool into mid 70s after the sun sets. Things should be mostly quiet with the exception of a few showers in the region. 

Tomorrow's flood risk

We are however tracking another round of showers and storms tomorrow morning, early. For this reason, there is a medium risk of heavy rainfall for the early morning hours tomorrow, and thus a flood watch until 12:00pm CDT tomorrow. 

Severe risk tomorrow

In addition to the flood threat, we could also see a few strong to severe storms tomorrow morning, with the main threats being damaging wind and hail. However, they are not expected to be as severe as yesterday's storms. 

Rain chances through Wednesday

Looking towards the weekend, things are expected to dry out and pleasant weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. 

