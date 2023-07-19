Flood threat continues through tomorrow with more storms expected

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Overall, things on radar have calmed down from this morning with only isolated shower activity across the region. Today was a record setting day in Kentucky. More than 11 inches fell in western Graves County, KY. This shatters the previous record for most rainfall in 24 hours in the state of 10.48 inches set back in 1991. Other parts of the region saw wide spread rainfall totals of 5-7 inches.
Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 80s and cool into mid 70s after the sun sets. Things should be mostly quiet with the exception of a few showers in the region.
We are however tracking another round of showers and storms tomorrow morning, early. For this reason, there is a medium risk of heavy rainfall for the early morning hours tomorrow, and thus a flood watch until 12:00pm CDT tomorrow.
In addition to the flood threat, we could also see a few strong to severe storms tomorrow morning, with the main threats being damaging wind and hail. However, they are not expected to be as severe as yesterday's storms.
Looking towards the weekend, things are expected to dry out and pleasant weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday.