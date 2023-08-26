 Skip to main content
2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Cooler for some, severe weather for others

  • Updated
Current heat alerts

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- We finally are seeing some relief from the excessive heat for today, as most counties across the region have been dropped from the Excessive Heat Warning. 

Tonight's forecast

Overall, I am expecting more mild temperatures this evening for the Du Quoin State Fair and Football Games. However, we do have about a 40 percent chance of showers and storms this evening.

Severe weather risk this afternoon

With these storms, there is a chance that a few of them could be on the strong to severe side, and for this reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our southeastern Missouri counties and western Kentucky counties in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, and a level 1 out of five further to the north and east. 

Highs tomorrow

These storms will linger into the overnight hours, and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Things should be drying out quickly on Sunday and becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high only in the low 80s. 

Highs next week

Looking ahead to next week, things should be nice for the start of the work week with cooler than average temperatures in the low 80s and abundant sunshine expected. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day with average highs, before cool temperatures return for the end of the week. 

