Beautiful Thursday, rain & storms return Friday

WSIL -- Tracking another beautiful day! A few more clouds are expected Thursday, but temperatures will still soar into the lower 70s.
Wet weather will move in after midnight tonight. The rain will come in a couple of waves on Friday. The first will be light, but is likely to be widespread.
Then, we'll turn our attention to the afternoon. There is a chance we could see a few strong storms develop towards the later afternoon as the area of low pressure tracks closer to the region. Gusty winds, small hail, and possibly a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out.
Rainfall amounts will be 0.25-0.5" on average. Cooler air then begins to spill in on the back side of the low, setting the stage for a cool and damp Saturday.
Spring will officially arrive Sunday and temperatures will bounce back into the mid 60s by the end of the weekend.
More heavy rain is likely next week!