Average weather expected today before heat returns

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Overall, we are tracking pleasant weather conditions for today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today for most of the region. The day will start out mostly sunny, with low humidity and cool temperatures.
Throughout the day moisture will slowly start to increase, and so will the humidity. With this increase in humidity, come and increased chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, mainly after the 5 o'clock hour. Any isolated storms shown in the image above shows where showers could develop, not where they will for sure form.
Any showers and thunderstorms that develop are not expected to be severe.
Tonight's lows will not be as cool as they were last night, with temperatures for your Monday starting off in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Temperatures tomorrow will be substantially warmer with highs in the low 90s. We are also tracking a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm for tomorrow afternoon, but nothing is expected to be severe. Again, any isolated storms shown in the image above shows where showers could develop, not where they will for sure form.
For next week, we are tracking heat with every day forecasted to be in the low to mid 90s. We are also tracking an isolated chance of showers for most days next week, but the best chance looks to be on Wednesday.