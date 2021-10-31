A chilly and cloudy start to the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- More clouds and below normal temperatures return to start the week.
It will be a chilly but quiet night for 'trick or treating'. Evening temperatures will dip into the 50s around sunset but overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.
More clouds are expected Monday with cooler temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will only climb into the 50s. A small chance for showers is possible by the evening and into Tuesday morning. Any precipitation will be light.
Our first freeze of the season is around the corner. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how cold it's going to get, tonight on News 3.