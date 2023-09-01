Two Cairo men faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two men from Cairo are facing multiple charges after they were pulled over in Paducah on Thursday.
The Paducah Police Department said it happened on August 31 at 4:50 p.m. Detectives found out that Lenard Duncan, 39 of Cairo, was traveling in a vehicle to Starke Avenue to sell fentanyl pills.
Officers were on scene and then approached Duncan's vehicle and Duncan handed them a bag full of fentanyl pills, police said.
Police said Duncan traveled across state lines to sell the pills.
Detectives searched the vehicle and found more drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, suboxone pills and a large amount of marijuana. They also found $439 in cash which police say they believe is related to illegal drug sales.
Police also said detectives found out Duncan came to Paducah from Cairo to sell the fentanyl pills to Deionte Posey, 28 of Cairo.
When police arrested Posey, they found he had marijuana on him.
Duncan was arrested on charges of importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense/carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense/cocaine, four grams or more), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (first offense/methamphetamine, less than two grams) and trafficking in marijuana (first offense, less than 8 ounces).
Posey was arrested on charges of importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense/carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and possession of marijuana.