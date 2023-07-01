TRACKING: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another hot day ahead, but the heat is not the only thing to plan and prepare for. Strong to severe storms are forecast to move across the region this afternoon and evening.
Today: Afternoon highs into the mid and upper 90's. Though not as hot as the days before, it is still a good idea to limit outdoor activities. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the western most portions of southern Illinois, the western most portion of western Kentucky and most of southeastern Missouri,
An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the southeastern most portion of SEMO and all northwestern counties in Tennessee.
Heat index values will again make outdoor temperatures into the upper 90's feel more like the lower to mid 100's.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTOM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 P.M.
Storms: Showers and storms will move through the region this afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail, however, a few tornadoes could be possible. Most of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeastern Missouri are in a Level 3 out of 5. Portions of southeastern Missouri to the west and southwest of Poplar Bluff towards our northwestern Tennessee counties are in a Level 2 out of 5.
Storms will fire up along southeast Missouri and move along in a complex towards the north and east. This. A few pop-up storms will be likely out ahead of the line, with a damaging wind and large hail threat.
Heavy rain is likely with these storms. There is a chance for some localized field flooding in areas that receive the heaviest downpours.
Sunday: Another round of storms coming our way! Lingering showers will be likely in the morning and early afternoon from the day before. A second wave of showers and storms are likely to form by the late afternoon hours. This will pose a slight risk of strong to severe storms. A level 1 and a level 2 are in place out of a Level 5. This is for damaging winds and the change for large hail. This will not be as widespread. Storms that do fire up will be isolated to scattered.
Monday: Things calm and clear out after a busy weekend of severe weather. Morning lows into the mid to upper 60's with afternoon highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Mostly sunny a few clouds will move through.
A few chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible going through the week as temperatures climb back into the lower to mid 90's.
