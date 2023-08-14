Tracking showers and storms -- Drier air on the way

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern
Illinois and west Kentucky to the south and west of a line from
Pinckneyville and Harrisburg Illinois on to Murray Kentucky.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
the watch area overnight into Monday morning. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&