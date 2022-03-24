Last chance to catch Pinckneyville Panther exhibit

PERRY COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- You don't want to pass on the chance to view more than a 100 years of Pinckneyville Panther basketball.
The Perry County Jail Museum is holding its "March Madness" exhibit with Panther memorabilia dating back to 1910.
Genevieve Hester, who is the exhibit director, says there's something for fans of all ages.
"It has things from the very first Panther basketball team all the way to the most current team, and I cover almost every single decade," she explains.
Hester decided to start the exhibit after finding two items from her grandfather's first wife's belongings.
The first, is a receipt for a car the town bought the coach after winning the state championship in 1948. The second is a ticket to that 1948 state championship game.
After collecting items and receiving donations from past players and the community, Hester opened the exhibit in March 2020.
"Halfway through our first round of March Madness the pandemic hit and I made the decision to shut down the exhibit," she recalls. "Although it was an unpopular decision I wanted to keep our volunteers and staff here safe."
Fast forward to 2022 and with exhibit reopened, visitors have been able to step back in time. They can view yearbooks, old photos, trophies, posters, shoes, jackets and more.
"They absolutely love the nostalgia," she explains about guests. "It brings back great memories of their time at high school. They see their parents in maybe ways they've never seen them before."
Hester appreciates everyone who has helped make the exhibit happen and those who have stopped by to check it out.
She hopes the community will take advantage of the last opportunity to do so on Saturday, March 26th from 9 a.m. to noon.
"This is the last time your going to be able to see it, "she adds. "We're not going to be doing a live video of this, it's a strictly in-person exhibit."
For more information on the museum, click here.