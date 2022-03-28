Family grieves pets, wonders what's next after fires destroy West Frankfort home

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WSIL) -- A Franklin County family is staying with relatives in Johnston City days after two fires destroyed their home.
Sam McKinnies received word from a friend that his home was on fire and watched it unfold on Facebook.
"There's nothing left in there I can't think of anything that can be possibly salvaged from that," McKinnies said.
Painful doesn't begin to describe what McKinnie and his family are going through. The home belonged to McKinnie's great-grandmother, who he took care of in her final days.
"I inherited it from my great grandmother who I took care of in this very arms until she died in my arms in 96. I'm really sorry," McKinnies said, sobbing. "It's really bad."
Two separate fires broke out at the home last Friday night. McKinnie returned for the third straight day not to grab items but to grieve his old home.
McKinnie believes his cat didn't make it out of the fire and has yet to find the body in order to prepare a burial. A ukulele and its case survived but it was too painful for McKinnie to take.
It was the final resting place for the family's other pet.
"I found my dog laying on top of it," McKinnie cried. "It's the only thing that saved it from the fire is the dog laying on it."
But McKinnie is thankful that his wife and son are safe. He was especially grateful that his wife, who is disabled, wasn't home at the time.
"She very well could've been napping in the bedroom," McKinnie said. "If that fire started where it started there's no way she could've escaped. She wouldn't have gotten out alive."
Losing the home and their pets is upsetting but what McKinnie says is most painful is not being able to find what the family calls its 'most important box ever.'
That box contained irreplaceable items and memories of their late son, who died in 2002.
"We buried him by my mom so I can go visit that," McKinnie said. "But I had his pictures, his baby blanket, and sonograms."
The McKinnies have received help from friends and neighbors alike, including a donation of clothes. A family friend has also started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $1,800 of its $2,000 goal.
An recently ordained minister, McKinnie says he keeps his faith in family, life and love not items.
"As long as you have love in your heart and light in your eyes you'll never go wrong. It doesn't matter how bad it gets," McKinnie said. "Things are things. Life is precious. Love everybody. I love everyone so much."