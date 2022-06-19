Tri-County Special Education's recruitment event

(WSIL) -- If you're looking to get into the education field or have experience already, there may be a job waiting for you.
Tri-County Special Education is having a recruitment event to hire paraprofessionals and teacher aides.
It's happening this Wednesday, June 22 in Murphysboro at St. Nicks Brewery inside the Southern Illinois Airport from 4 to 7 p.m.
The event includes appetizers, childcare, and on site interviews.
It allows provides a way for prospects to learn about the group's benefits such as health insurance, paid sick/personal time, and tuition reimbursement.
For more information, click here.