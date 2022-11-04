 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

The US economy added just 261,000 jobs in October, indicating that the Fed's efforts to cool the economy might be working

  • Updated
  • 0
The US economy added just 261,000 jobs in October, indicating that the Fed's efforts to cool the economy might be working

The October jobs report will be released Friday morning. A person walks past a sign advertising job openings in a retail store in New York, October 20, 2021.

 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday morning.

The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast from economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.