"Guardian angels were working overtime:" Video shows jumper being rescued on I-24

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sixth-generation Metropolis resident Summer Dixon wanted to be in law enforcement since she was in high school.
After getting started as a dispatcher, Dixon rose through the ranks to become a deputy for the Massac County Sheriff's Department.
Last month, Dixon was at her desk when she took a call about a man experiencing medical issues on Interstate 24. She didn't know it would be a defining moment in her career.
"I wanted to make sure that everything was good and make sure he wasn't going to run into traffic or cause any problems for the ambulance crew," Dixon said.
On Monday, May 23 Deputy Dixon arrived to the interstate and found a man near the edge of an overpass speaking to an IDOT worker.
Video released Friday by the sheriff's department shows Dixon, the worker and the man chatting for a few moments before the man jumped off the edge. The IDOT worker and Dixon both ran to save him.
"I just had a feeling. I didn't even realize we had ahold of him until we were already kind of hanging there for a bit," Dixon said.
Thirty-five seconds.
That's how long the struggle lasted between the three. Thankfully, Dixon said. the man eventually helped pull himself up. Dixon gives most of the credit to the IDOT worker.
"He gave the IDOT employee his hand and that's why we were able to get him up," Dixon said. "I can guarantee this would've had a much different outcome had the IDOT employee not been there."
The man was sent to a hospital for treatment while Dixon received commendations from the department a few days later.
But for Dixon, recognition is second to safety.
""I'm just more thankful that he's okay that the IDOT worker was there because it wouldn't happen without him and like I said God had a hand on all of us," Dixon said.
"I think everyone's guardian angels were working overtime that day."
Sheriff Chad Kaylor says the story is a reminder for people to utilize resources if they need help.
To call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting 'TALK' to '741741'. Starting July 16, people can access the service by calling '988'.