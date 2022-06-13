 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1 for anyone in distress.

&&

"Guardian angels were working overtime:" Video shows jumper being rescued on I-24

  • Updated
  • 0
Deputy Summer Dixon NAME TAG

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sixth-generation Metropolis resident Summer Dixon wanted to be in law enforcement since she was in high school.

After getting started as a dispatcher, Dixon rose through the ranks to become a deputy for the Massac County Sheriff's Department.

Last month, Dixon was at her desk when she took a call about a man experiencing medical issues on Interstate 24. She didn't know it would be a defining moment in her career.

"I wanted to make sure that everything was good and make sure he wasn't going to run into traffic or cause any problems for the ambulance crew," Dixon said.

On Monday, May 23 Deputy Dixon arrived to the interstate and found a man near the edge of an overpass speaking to an IDOT worker.

Video released Friday by the sheriff's department shows Dixon, the worker and the man chatting for a few moments before the man jumped off the edge. The IDOT worker and Dixon both ran to save him.

"I just had a feeling. I didn't even realize we had ahold of him until we were already kind of hanging there for a bit," Dixon said.

Thirty-five seconds.

That's how long the struggle lasted between the three. Thankfully, Dixon said. the man eventually helped pull himself up. Dixon gives most of the credit to the IDOT worker.

"He gave the IDOT employee his hand and that's why we were able to get him up," Dixon said. "I can guarantee this would've had a much different outcome had the IDOT employee not been there."

The man was sent to a hospital for treatment while Dixon received commendations from the department a few days later.

But for Dixon, recognition is second to safety.

""I'm just more thankful that he's okay that the IDOT worker was there because it wouldn't happen without him and like I said God had a hand on all of us," Dixon said.

"I think everyone's guardian angels were working overtime that day."

Sheriff Chad Kaylor says the story is a reminder for people to utilize resources if they need help.

To call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting 'TALK' to '741741'. Starting July 16, people can access the service by calling '988'.

