EDGE program helps dads find, keep employment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is located near downtown Cape Girardeau, but its services are far reaching.
This includes the group's EDGE program that's available in 11 counties from Perry to Pemiscot. It stands for Empowering Dads to Gain Employment.
Dr. Melissa Stickel, the Executive Director says, the program is two-fold.
"We want people, parents, to get back into the work place," she explains. "We want them to reengage in paying their child support."
It's a journey that starts with employment. Sometimes that includes providing training for a job, helping to find an open position as well as buying the uniform or equipment needed once they're hired.
Stickel can recall one dad who participated in the program and wanted to become a chef.
"We hooked him up basically with a local restaurant," she remembers. "We helped him pay for the chef knives that he needed to be able to get that job, and he's been three years."
While the program is geared toward dads, there are some exceptions.
"We also serve moms in that program," Stickel says. "Really non-custodial parents who most likely owe some sort of large child support."
One person who works with these parents on a daily basis is Ben Bostic, who's the Edge Program Coordinator.
Bostic says the group works with the state to lower child support payments and make them more manageable.
"We can lower it from $500-600 a month down to like $100 or $200 a month, so people can afford to live," he explains." They keep more of the money that they're earning, instead of earning just to pay it right back."
While paying off debt and making a living wage eases some financial stress, participants also gain something that money can't buy.
"This is a good opportunity for them to get out and show them they're worth while and have something to contribute," Bostic adds.
For those in need of the group's services, it's open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri:
40 South Sprigg Street
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703