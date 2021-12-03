Bill would increase number of school counselors in Illinois

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WSIL) -- School counselors are on the rise in Illinois as educators mark nearly two years since the start of the pandemic.
Mt. Vernon Township High School has seven counselors to handle the needs of 1,250 students.
"Our office sees about 75 to 90 students depending on the day," said assistant principal Julie Littlefair," [S]tudents make appointments and seek out their school counselor or their school social worker."
The American Counselor Association recommends at least one counselor for every 250 students. An average counselor will handle about 424 cases, according to data by the ACA. In Illinois, counselors average about 592 cases.
MVTHS' lead counselor Sarah Watts, handles all 340 freshman students' cases. Watts says her goal is to know each and every student. But Watts wonders if she's giving each student the appropriate amount of time.
"Those students that need it the most, how do you have enough time? How do you have enough resources?" Watts said. "I should know their academic needs as well as their emotional needs."
But there could be relief on the way in the form of House Bill 4208. The bill would allow schools to employ one counselor for every 150 students instead of one for every 250.
Watts says that extra help could help individualize students instead of treating them like another name on a list.
"Basically you're trying to make sure you get to every student to make sure you're not leaving anyone out," Watts said. "I don't know that you're going as deep as you can in really supporting that student and identifying their needs."