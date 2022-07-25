Administrators and first responders participate in school safety training.

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Schools, locally and nationally, want to beef up security. There have been multiple school shootings in the past 10 years.
Sunday was the two-month anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting, where 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary were killed, with 18 more people hurt.
A 15-year-old started shooting at a school in Oxford, MI. Four people were killed, and seven people were hurt. Also, 17-people were killed and 17-more were hurt at a Parkland, FL high school. The suspect in that shooting is on trial right now.
So what are some local schools doing to prevent these tragedies?
Scott Isaacs is the safety director for Harrisburg Unit Schools. It's just his job to put safety plans in place in hopes of protecting students and staff members from an active shooter.
"We know our protocol, we practice it for that day that comes, and we initiate it and do what we have to do," said Isaacs.
On Monday, Isaacs and a group of trainers welcomed several schools and law enforcement officers to review and conduct similar procedures that are in place at Harrisburg schools.
"I wanted to reach out and share what we do here at Harrisburg with other school districts to make sure we keep our schools safe in this area," said Isaacs. "We pray we never have to use these techniques."
This is the fifth year of Isaac's program in Harrisburg. He's been teaching other districts for the past three years.
"We've installed safety protocols that I think are leading the area."
The training reviewed daily security status, intruder lockdown protocol, active shooter protocol, and staff and student responsibilities.
"The goal today was to make them aware of different procedures that would make the schools a harder target for an active shooter," said Isaacs. "There's no room for hesitation in an active shooter, and we stress that in all our training sessions here."
One of the most important pieces is the relationship the school has with local law enforcement. One of Isaacs' goals was to share his experiences with others and how to build those relationships.
"We also wanted to show the collaboration with local law enforcement," said Isaacs. "We want to be ready in case that unfortunate day arrives"