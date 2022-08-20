Franklin County Senior Services receives $20,000 grant

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- Franklin County Senior Services, a facility that helps local seniors, has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Illinois Charitable Trust program.
Franklin County Senior Services Executive Director Kristi Bussler spoke with WSIL on receiving the grant, where she talked about how the funds are going to be critical in helping local seniors continue to eat healthy meals:
"Franklin County Senior Services is honored to have been selected as a recipient of the Illinois Charitable Trust grant. The COVID19 pandemic has been very difficult on many of our area's Seniors. Many of them are still reluctant to leave their homes, which has resulted in an unprecedented need for home delivered meals. Coupled with historical food costs, many Senior Centers are struggling to meet existing needs. This generous grant will help us to insure that Franklin County's most vulnerable Seniors will continue to receive a healthy, nutritious meal each day. "
The facility is based in West Frankfort, and serves all of Franklin County. The biggest program the facility offers is their Home Delivered Meals program, in which they provide over 300 meals a day to seniors in the area.
For additional information, visit their website, or call 618-937-3511.