Two killed, others injured in shooting at Charleston, Mo. party

CHARLESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Two people are dead and others are recovering after an early morning shooting at a party in Charleston.
Police responded to a report of gunfire at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were shot and are being treated at area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The victims' identities have not been released.
Officers from numerous surrounding agencies helped secure the area. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later.
Anyone who was at the party or has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Charleston Department of Public Safety at (573) 683-3737.