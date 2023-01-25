Suspects arrested after shooting gun out hotel room window

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Police arrest two people after shots are fired out a hotel room window.
The Marion Police department released information on January 25th about the incident, which took place last week.
On January 19, 2023, The Marion Police Department received a 911 call over shots fired at the Quality Inn.
When officers arrived, the caller explained that they observed a male standing near the window of a room and holding a firearm.
Officers responded to the hotel room and could hear several people talking and laughing inside. When authorities knocked and announced their presence, the room fell silent.
Those inside the room eventually opened the door, and the four people inside were detained without incident for safety reasons.
Officers arrested two people in relation to the incident.
The first is 33-year-old James M. Pifer. He admitted to possessing a firearm and discharging it from the hotel room and out the window.
Officers located and seized a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, and spent shell casings.
They also arrested 25-year-old Primtivo Bermudez-Antonia, who was in possession of the firearm.
Pifer and Primtivo Bermudez-Antonia were issued citations for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and taken to the Williamson County Jail. The suspects are awaiting their first appearance in court.