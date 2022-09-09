Shot For Life event to benefit local Veterans' programs

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) The Herrin Rotary Club and multiple sponsors have teamed up for a fundraiser to benefit local veteran programs.
The 3rd Annual Shot For Life event is happening on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Pond Creek Shooting Range in Herrin from 10 a.m. to dusk.
Organizer Drake Schmeiderer spoke about the event on News 3 This Morning. You can watch the full interview in the video above.
Schmeiderer said they will have shooting competitions with a variety of weapons. There will also be raffles for several items including a Patriotic Youth Rifle.
Visitors will have the chance to shoot a Barrett .50 Cal rifle and take a free gun and safety class.
Chef Adam's "Food is Life" food truck will also be on hand.
Maria Buehler from the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the VA said "The proceeds raised through this event will help to benefit our Veterans with a variety of needs from food to clothing to some more unique or case specific needs of individual Veterans enrolled in our care." She added, "The Center for Development and Civic Engagement works closely with our social workers and other clinicians to ensure our Veterans have their needs met either by resourcing through our many programs or through our Community Partners, like the Herrin Rotary Club."
Admission to the event is $20. Veterans get in for free.
Pond Creek Shooting Range is located at 18809 Freeman Spur Rd. Herrin, IL.
For more information call Drake Schmeiderer at (618) 521 - 7895.