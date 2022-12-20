Illinois state lawmakers hold final public hearing on gun ban proposal

(WSIL) -- Illinois state lawmakers held their third and final public hearing on the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
The bill would ban more than 100 weapons including most semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. The bill also proposes raising the age to own a firearm from 18 to 21, unless in the military.
The House Judiciary's Criminal Committee held their meeting on Tuesday in Chicago. That's where they listened to opposing views from multiple groups.
That includes Moms Demand Action, National Rifle Association, Illinois State Rifle Association, and law enforcement.
One person who spoke during the meeting is Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. He's held the position for 16 years and before that was a prosecutor.
Dart says the amount of guns his department seizes increases each year, and gun violence is growing along with that.
He's in favor of the bill and explains the danger law enforcement faces while out doing their job.
"What the public asks members of law enforcement in the community to do each and every day is stunning," Dart says while holding a seized high-capacity magazine. "Knowing full well the cars were approaching, the houses were entering has some of the most lethal weapons you've ever seen. Ever, and they keep getting worse."
Dart went on to say law enforcement is finding these weapons during routine calls like eviction notices and checking on those, who are on home monitoring.
During the second half of the meeting, lawmakers took testimony from those who oppose the bill and asked them follow up questions.
Ed Sullivan with the Illinois State Rifle Association was the first person on the panel to share his views.
He mentioned much of this bill is centered around the violence that happens in Chicago and bigger cities, but many families in smaller communities have guns to hunt without the same violence.
"There's probably more guns in my neighborhood than entire wards in Chicago, but we don't have that violence," Sullivan says.
He then referenced another person who gave testimony to the committee at an earlier time.
"You listen to the gentlemen that was speaking last week," Sullivan added. "Until you uplift communities and end economic disparities nothing will change."
Sullivan went on to say many standard guns carry 15 to 19 rounds, which would be banned with this legislation. His colleague with the Illinois State Rifle Association added all this bill does is punish law abiding gun owners.
The committee plans to have more discussions on this proposal in Springfield after the New year. They want to further define the fire power the average citizen should be able to carry and how many rounds constitutes as high capacity.
