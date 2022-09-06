Dr. Steve Webb: How to curb school violence

WOLF LAKE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- There's a special event for local families wanting to learn more about how to curb school violence.
Dr. Steve Webb is a nationally acclaimed safety expert, who will be holding a talk for parents and guardians. Normally, he trains school administration, church members and other community groups.
Steve has 27 years of experience in security, law enforcement, education, and is specially trained to solely neutralize a public shooter.
He wrote the book "Education in a Violent World: A Practical Guide To Keeping Our Kids Safe."
According to his website, "There is a way to stop the violence before there is a need for first responders to disarm the unthinkable. There is so much that happens well before a child takes his or her life own life, way before one comes to school with a knife or gun."
The event is taking place inside the gym at Shawnee Elementary School on September 6, 2022 from 6-7 p.m.