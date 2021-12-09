Carbondale shootings up, violent crime down according to police chief

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A shooting Wednesday morning was the 57th handled by Carbondale Police in 2021, nearly eclipsing last year's total.
Police Chief Stan Reno says despite that, overall violent crime is down by 30% compared to previous years.
Since 2016, Carbondale Police have handled 177 shootings, including 116 since 2020. Reno says the numbers are higher since 2019 because officers began recording shootings involving property damage.
The increased number of shootings follow a national trend according to Reno. In response, the department has added extra patrols in high crime areas. Reno says they could still use help from community members.
"If they happen to see a suspect that may be involved in one of these offenses call us," Reno said. "Sometimes what seems to be not important at all or seems like an innocuous piece of information could be a critical piece for us."
Julius C. Kitt, 22, faces multiple weapons charges and a charge of resisting a peace officer following Wednesday's shooting on the 500 block of West College Street.
CARBONDALE POLICE SHOOTING STATISTICS (since 2016)
- 2021- 57
- 2020- 59
- 2019- 19
- 2018- 13
- 2017- 12
- 2016- 17
*Carbondale Police began adding property damage to shooting statistics in 2020