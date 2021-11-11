Pets of the Week: November 11, 2021

You are the owner of this article.
...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across
the Quad State this Morning...

Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning
along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad
State region this morning.

The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and
southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast
Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM.

The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur
between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky.

These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break
off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power
lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features only female animals up for adoption at shelters across the region.

Roxanne is about two-years-old and was abandoned with her two puppies and the dad. Roxanne is micro-chipped, heartworm negative, and up to date on vaccines. The Union County Animal Control is full right now, so administrators hope to find her a home soon. Contact the shelter in Cobden for more details.

This beauty is just one of many saved from a kill shelter. Right now, adoption fees at Finding Forever Animal Rescue are $25 or one or $35 for two. All the cats are spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, and started on vaccinations and dewormers. You can stop by the shelter in Marion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Reese is a female Greyhound-mix. She is about four years old and has finished her heartworm treatment, microchipped, and spayed, so she is fully vetted and ready to be adopted. Reese is a total sweetheart and would enjoy an energetic family without cats. She is up for adoption at Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

Margie is a dog full of energy! She loves to run and play with any toy she is given. Margie is also a big cuddle-bug who loves attention. She needs a foster home until she can join the adoption program at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.

