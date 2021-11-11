Pets of the Week: November 11, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features only female animals up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Roxanne is about two-years-old and was abandoned with her two puppies and the dad. Roxanne is micro-chipped, heartworm negative, and up to date on vaccines. The Union County Animal Control is full right now, so administrators hope to find her a home soon. Contact the shelter in Cobden for more details.
This beauty is just one of many saved from a kill shelter. Right now, adoption fees at Finding Forever Animal Rescue are $25 or one or $35 for two. All the cats are spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, and started on vaccinations and dewormers. You can stop by the shelter in Marion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Reese is a female Greyhound-mix. She is about four years old and has finished her heartworm treatment, microchipped, and spayed, so she is fully vetted and ready to be adopted. Reese is a total sweetheart and would enjoy an energetic family without cats. She is up for adoption at Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.
Margie is a dog full of energy! She loves to run and play with any toy she is given. Margie is also a big cuddle-bug who loves attention. She needs a foster home until she can join the adoption program at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.