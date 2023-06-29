Supreme Court rules on race-based affirmative action in college admissions

The Supreme Court made a ruling on race-based affirmative action policies.
The Supreme Court has ruled that colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies, Associated Press reported.
In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The two programs violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority, AP reported.
In an earlier report, the court was considering whether colleges and universities can continue to take race into consideration as a factor in admissions. This would be a decision that could overturn a long standing precedent that has benefited Black and Latino students, CNN Supreme Court Reporter Ariane de Vogue said.
At issue are programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that the schools say help them to achieve diversity on campus, de Vogue reported.
The right side of the bench appeared ready to rule against the schools during earlier oral arguments. -- Such an opinion would deliver a long-sought victory for opponents of affirmative action in higher education who have argued for decades that taking race into consideration – even in a limited manner – thwarts the goal of achieving a color-blind society.