Rent One Park to announce Frontier League team name

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Rent One Park has announced a date when they will be unveiling the new Frontier League team name.
A video shows Herb Voss of Oasis Outdoor & Black Diamond announcing the new team name...to be unveiled later in February.
More than 7,000 votes were cast and totaled.
The winning name will be announced on Thursday, February 23 at Rent One Park.
Rent One Park recently announced staff members for the upcoming 2023 season. You can find that here.
