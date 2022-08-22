Investigators 'confident' charges will come in Keeshanna Jackson murder investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Monday marked the first day of classes at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
Keeshanna Jackson would've been starting her sophomore year on Monday and inching closer to getting her bachelor's degree.
Instead Jackson is being remembered on the one year anniversary of her death after she was shot at a house party on Cherry Street in Carbondale during her freshman year.
"I have an 18-year old daughter. I just can't imagine dropping her off at the college and getting a phone call saying that she died," Nancy Maxwell, coordinator for Carbondale United, said.
That nightmare scenario for Maxwell became a reality for Jackson's family. Keeshanna Jackson was shot in the early morning hours of August 22, 2021. Jackson died at a hospital from her injuries. She was 18-years old.
After leads were slim in the wake of the shooting, more people have came forward since, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez.
"There have been more people that have come forward. The investigation has been extensive. Its been thorough and we're going to see it through," Cervantez said.
The case helped Cervantez recognize the importance of working a case from beginning to end. Cervtanez says his new approach has netted him results in cases other than Jackson's.
"We've gotten text messages, anonymous tips, phone calls about all types of cases," Cervantez said. "It's about our community standing up together and working together to keep the community safe."
Cervantez says he is 'confident that there will be a resolution in this particular case.'
For Maxwell, a community organizer who helped put a vigil together for Jackson Monday night at Attucks Park in Carbondale, Jackson's case is personal.
Maxwell hopes Jackson's family can receive the justice she never got when a family member was killed in a shooting.
"One of the killers was let go even though there was a shooting with kids running around, several kids got shot and my stepson died," Maxwell said. "This inspires me more to make things happen, to see changes happen, and to see people get the justice that they deserve."