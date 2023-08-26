Funeral for three crash victims happening Thursday in Eldorado

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Three family members are being laid to rest after they were killed in a crash Tuesday night including a high school student.
Noah Tackett and his parents Brandon and Kim were killed in a car crash according to Eldorado High School. Noah was a freshman at the school.
The school district is now heading up a fundraising effort to help the family pay for funeral expenses. People can donate to the Eldorado High School Foundation through Paypal at donations@eld4.org. The high school office will also accept donations.
The school and Egyptian Health Department is offering counseling services to students.
Memorial services and the funeral are happening Thursday at Star Church in Eldorado. Visitation begins at 3 p.m. with the funeral happening at 6 p.m. according to an obituary by Colonial Terrace Funeral Home.