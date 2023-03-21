(#1) John A. Logan Basketball defeats (#16) Monroe College 105-85 in Championship Tournament, advances to Quarterfinals

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The top seeded John A. Logan Men's Basketball team made history following a 105-85 victory over 16 seed Monroe College in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson Kansas.
Tuesday was the teams first game in the 2023 Championship Tournament.
The Volunteers have never before earned a victory in the Championship Tournament.
The Vols had 7 players score in double figures in the win. Number one seed Logan will face 8 seed Midland in the Quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at 12:00pm.
Fans that couldn't make the trip to Hutchinson, Kansas gathered in the O'Neil auditorium on John A. Logan's campus to watch the game on the big screen.
More than a 130 volunteer fans filled up the seats to watch the big game.
Members of the Logan faithful were not disappointed in today's performance from the team.
There was a pretty nice turnout as fans of all ages from across the area showed up at the college to cheer on the Vols.
Support also came from fellow Logan athletes, Including the Lady Vols Softball team. They were were loud all game long.
College officials tells News 3 they will hold another watch party at noon on Thursday which again will be free and open to the public.