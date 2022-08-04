Two last chances for Murphysboro Cruise Nights

(MURPHYSBORO, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- With School starting back up, many summer events will soon be ending. One of those is the family-friendly Murphysboro Cruise Nights.
There are two more chances to catch the event this season including Saturday, August 6th from 4 to 8 p.m.
Classic cars, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles, and even a monster truck will be lined up downtown near plaza fountain. Visitors can check out the rides while they listen to tunes by a DJ.
The highlight this weekend is agriculture with antique tractors and tractor pulls.
Director Josh Sayer says it's a way for people to unplug and spend quality time with neighbors.
"It's just an event where it can bring people out together on a Saturday evening and kinda take people off of social media," he explains. "Gets them out and about in person. It's just good healthy fun."
Not all vehicles are life sized, one activity is remote-controlled pulls. It's a fun competition to see which vehicle can handle the most weight. Anyone can take part as long as its electric powered and not gas.
Community participation helps to bring this event together and there's one family that helps to make it happen -- Dianna Clover and her daughter.
They operate Big Muddy Fryer and provide free meals during Cruise Nights. The duo serves up corn dogs, fish, french fries, popsicles and more, just for a donation.
Sayer says their generosity goes above and beyond, and they deserve recognition.
"It's just so awesome what they do for the community" he adds. "How many folks they feed and don't ask for much in return. They're a good bunch of people; good family."
Sponsors have made this event completely free to the public including admission and registration.
The very last event for this year will be Saturday, September 3rd at plaza fountain from 4-8 p.m.
