St. Nicholas Brewery opens new location at SI Airport

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WSIL) -- A local brewery opened its new location on Wednesday and owners say it's one-of-a-kind.
St. Nicholas Brewery opened its new location inside Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro. The brewery was scheduled to open last fall but faced delays with the building, says partner and regional manager Abby Ancell.
The location offers food and signature beers along with a wide view of the tarmac. Ancell says the brewery's airport location is one of few in existence in the U.S.
"In the country there's 19,000 general aviation airports and only 490 commercial airports," Ancell said. "We're the only one inside of a general aviation one and there's only one other that we know of in a commercial airport."
Ancell says the location continues the brewery's transportation theme. It has another location in Chester with a 'river boat' theme.
The brewery is open Wednesday & Thursday from 11am-7pm, Friday & Saturday from 11am-9pm and Sunday from 11am-4pm. Ancell says they will solidify their work hours in the coming weeks. You can check their Facebook page for updates.