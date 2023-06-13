SIU professor explains I-95 collapse's impact on supply chain

(WSIL) -- The collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is creating traffic jams and a professor in southern Illinois says it further fractures a fragile supply chain.
Greg DeYong, an associate professor of operations management at SIU-Carbondale who was once an import and export manager, says the collapse 'takes a fine-tuned system and puts a monkey wrench into it'.
The collapsed section of I-95 normally sees 160,000 vehicles each day according to DeYong.
"This disruption on the east coast basically taking out a major thoroughfare, it just adds to the congestion in all of the other areas," DeYong said.
Labor disputes on the west coast have stalled production on shipping ports, which handle roughly 40% of imports from Asia.
"Other ports are staying more even or even up in the case of Houston," DeYong said. "Unfortunately the proximity really makes the west coast mandatory for a lot of shippers."
And low levels on the Mississippi River have impacted barge traffic. But DeYong says railroads could solve that issue.
"With the rail strike issue kind of solved that opens up some more options to pick up some of the slack if some of the barges can't handle all of the traffic that they'd ordinarily would," DeYong said.
Deyong is confident that agricultural exports from southern Illinois and midwest will be fine by the fall.
There's also a proposed highway from southern Illinois to the Metro East that could impact the supply chain but DeYong says only time will tell
"Whether it would actually pay for itself down the road that's always hard to tell because you don't know how many businesses you actially attract but this si kind of a 'if-you-build-it-they-will-come' situation," DeYong said.