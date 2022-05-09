Signed bill would let certain suspended drivers in Illinois apply for bus driver permits

(WSIL) -- A bill signed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) looks to put a dent into a school bus shortage that's impacting the state and the nation.
House Bill 4230 would allow drivers with suspended licenses, due to failure to pay child support the last three years, apply for a bus driver's license permit.
State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) says the bill came out of the need to fill bus driver positions across Illinois.
The shortage has impacted nearly every region in the country, according to a survey conducted by the National Association for Pupil Transportation.
About 77% of respondents in the Midwest say they've had to alter bus services, according to the survey
The bill received unanimous support in the Illinois Senate and all but one vote in the House. Severin says school buses are pivotal for students in rural areas.
"If [students] don't ride the bus to school they don't get there... it's the hands and feet that is the transportation that gets them the ability to get them to school to learn," Severin said.
Severin notes that the bill doesn't apply to residents who had their licenses suspended due to a moving violation or any other reasons outside of not paying child support.
The bill goes into effect January 1, 2023.