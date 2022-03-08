Public transportation agency deals with gas crisis, labor shortage

(WSIL) -- In times of expensive gas, public transportation is a saving grace for some. But it's a hectic time for one local transportation agency.
But Jeffrey Drake, operations manager for Rides Mass Transit District in Harrisburg, says they're paying more to fill up their buses while also dealing with a staffing shortage.
Right now, Drake says RMTD is working with 35% to 40% fewer staff since the start of the pandemic including fewer drivers and mechanics. RMTD has buses with gas tanks ranging from 50 to 80 gallons.
That means RMTD is paying about $208 to $333 to fill each bus. Drake says common to see more riders who want to avoid the pain at the pump.
"It's something that we typically see, a correllation between a rise in gas prices and number of people needing to access public transit because they want a different alternative than having to fill their tank," Drake said.
Drake says they're doing all they can so they don't have to raise bus fares or cut any routes. RMTD operates buses in 18 counties. To see a schedule visit ridesmtd.com.