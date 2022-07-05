 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values
up to 111.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky
and southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois
to Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pools, food trucks dealing with extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Marion Ray Fosse Pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- High temperatures across the region are prompting some people to visit the pool while others have to adjust to the dangerous heat.

Dave's Barbecue & Smokehouse set up its food truck in Herrin on Tuesday as heat indexes soared above 100 F.

Co-owner David Russell says the food truck is a commercial food trailer that comes equipped with multiple fans and air conditioning units. But it also contains burners and stoves, which Russell says cancels out the cool air.

Russell says they try to keep all the windows closed in order to trap the cool air. He adds that this heat is nothing to take lightly.

"Take it easy. Drink a lot of fluids. If you have an air conditioned home or a building just stay inside," Russell said. "Everybody just stay safe."

At the Marion Aquatic Center at Ray Fosse Park, lifeguards are collecting experience amid what workers call a record-breaking season, says manager Christy Underwood.

"We had a line all the way out into the concession stand and we were still letting people in," Underwood said. "We have topped 300 a couple of times this year."

The pool has an ample roster of lifeguards, Underwood says, something that's not common among parts of the nation. About one-third of all public parks and pools had to reduce hours due to a lifeguard shortage, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

Underwood says they're able to retain staff because most of them are part of the Marion Marlins swim team.

"A good third of our staff either is currently a Marion Marlins swim team member or has been in the past and so that fortunately has helped keep our staff growing," Underwood said.

The pool is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It's open for all swimmers Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

Tags

