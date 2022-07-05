Pools, food trucks dealing with extreme heat

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- High temperatures across the region are prompting some people to visit the pool while others have to adjust to the dangerous heat.
Dave's Barbecue & Smokehouse set up its food truck in Herrin on Tuesday as heat indexes soared above 100 F.
Co-owner David Russell says the food truck is a commercial food trailer that comes equipped with multiple fans and air conditioning units. But it also contains burners and stoves, which Russell says cancels out the cool air.
Russell says they try to keep all the windows closed in order to trap the cool air. He adds that this heat is nothing to take lightly.
"Take it easy. Drink a lot of fluids. If you have an air conditioned home or a building just stay inside," Russell said. "Everybody just stay safe."
At the Marion Aquatic Center at Ray Fosse Park, lifeguards are collecting experience amid what workers call a record-breaking season, says manager Christy Underwood.
"We had a line all the way out into the concession stand and we were still letting people in," Underwood said. "We have topped 300 a couple of times this year."
The pool has an ample roster of lifeguards, Underwood says, something that's not common among parts of the nation. About one-third of all public parks and pools had to reduce hours due to a lifeguard shortage, according to the American Lifeguard Association.
Underwood says they're able to retain staff because most of them are part of the Marion Marlins swim team.
"A good third of our staff either is currently a Marion Marlins swim team member or has been in the past and so that fortunately has helped keep our staff growing," Underwood said.
The pool is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It's open for all swimmers Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.