One person hurt after tree falls on vehicle in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- At least one person was hurt after a tree fell onto their vehicle while driving, according to Illinois State Police.
ISP says it happened on Route 146 just east of Mt. Pisgah Road around 10:40 p.m. Friday.
A father of one of the crash victim's sent photos to News 3. The truck was heading west on Route 146 when a large tree fell onto the vehicle, according to ISP.
Two occupants were inside the vehicle but only one was taken to a hospital for treatment.
ISP had no further details at this time. The crash remains under investigation.