It's not too late: donation collection drive for storm victims held in Vienna

  • Updated
  • 0

VIENNA (WSIL) -- There's still plenty of opportunities to make donations for those affected by the tornado outbreak.

A tractor-trailer is located at Vienna City Park. Organizers say clothes, non-perishable food, and essential items are welcome.

Don Cook says donations have come from all over the area, the farthest being from Mt. Vernon.

Cook said he decided to coordinate this drive after putting one together after the Gatlinburg disaster in 2016.

"I seen the look on everybody's face of how joyful it was for all the donations...I just enjoyed doing it," he said. 

The first semi will be available for donations until 10 p.m. Another semi is also expected to come by later in the night. 

Multimedia Journalist

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor's in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

