Contour Airlines makes pitch to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Officials with Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois are set to hear proposals from three airlines.
Right now, Cape Air offers flights to St. Louis and Nashville seven days a week. But changes could be coming with Southern Airways and Contour Airlines also pitching their services to the airport.
Contour Airlines shared their proposal on January 17 outlining their history, company statistics, and how they would benefit the community.
In 2016, Contour Airlines launched its first scheduled route from Tupelo, Mississippi to Nashville, Tennessee. Since then, they've expanded to 26 cities nationwide with an average of 250,000 thousand passengers each year.
The company is pitching a contract with the airport lasting 36 months.
They could offer flights to the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, the Nashville International Airport, or any combination of the two hubs. Flights would carry 30 passengers and be offered 12 times per week.
According to the proposal, total expenses would be nearly $7 million. The profit would be 5% or about $340,000.
Southern Airways will give their pitch on January 25th. The date of Cape Air's proposal meeting has yet to be announced.
