Gov. Beshear helps reopen Mayfield youth center, marks Christmas in July

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Kentucky) stopped in Mayfield Tuesday following the seven-month anniversary of the December 10 tornado.
Beshear arrived to the Mayfield Youth Development Center, one of many buildings that suffered storm damage last winter.
The governor, joined by first lady Britainy Beshear, praised the efforts of first responders and community leaders. Beshear also took time to recognize three men who stayed in the youth center to protect children during the storms.
"You could've left and gone home and probably nobody would've blamed you," Gov. Beshear said. "But you huddled up in the safest place with those kids and you made sure every single child in this facility is safe. God bless you."
After assisting with the ribbon-cutting that officially reopened the center, the Beshears received handcrafted gifts made by the center's kids. Gov. Beshear said those items will hang outside the governor's office.
Following the ribbon-cutting, the governor traveled to the Purchase Area Development District where organizers held a 'Christmas In July' event for local kids.
Britainy Beshear spearheaded a toy drive in the wake of the tornado.
"I was walking the dog and feeling helpless and the idea of the toy drive came to me and I thought that we'd maybe get a few thousand toys," Beshear said.
Soon enough, Beshear's toy drive ended up collecting close to 200,000 toys by last Christmas.
"We still had warehouses full of toys," Beshear said. "These toys were given to the children of western Kentucky and so it's important that they stay in western Kentucky."
Salvador Medina was one of hundreds of kids who went home with a gift, saying he's grateful for the chance to come and grab a toy for free.
"I got pretty cool stuff um I got Beyblades," Medina said. "I feel really happy."
A trio of boys named Carl, Ian & Jude stopped by with their mom and recounted what they experienced last December.
"I just remember me hiding in the basement with my brothers.... and the power went out and the line snapped... and there was two dogs there," the boys said, collectively.
The three ended up getting their gifts but also brought a gift home to one of their cousins.
Gov. Beshear says this event is a way to help kids overcome trauma by providing them with a space for positivity and kindness.
"These kids that have been through so much trauma were so resilient. This is a day where they all feel special," Gov. Beshear said. "If we can give them many many good days then they help counteract that one difficult night."
Gov. Beshear and the first lady attended a second event in Graves County following their stop in Mayfield. The Beshears hope to give away all the donated toys before their last stop in Princeton in two weeks.