Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Tourism's impact on local economy

  • Updated
National Travel and Tourism Week 2022

(WSIL) -- National Travel and Tourism Week is underway and this year's theme is "The Future of Travel."

The week runs thru Saturday, May 7, 2022 and spotlights the collective strength of the U.S. Travel industry.

Ashlee Spiller the Executive Director of visitSInot-for-profit 501(C) 6, that promotes tourism in Williamson County spoke with the News 3 This Morning crew about the impact tourism has on the region. 

"Tourism is an economic driver in our region," said Spiller. "We are so excited to welcome visitors back to the area. We know that through the course of and the beginning of the pandemic the economic impact numbers for Williamson County showed that $157.7 Million dollars were spent within Williamson County during the fiscal year of 2020," added Spiller. 

Spiller said visitSI is partnering with other tourism bureaus throughout Illinois to help promote each other's attractions. 

Click on the video to watch the entire interview with Ashlee Spiller.

visitSI's website has more on how to celebrate National Travel And Tourism Week and resources for exploring the region.

