Tourism's impact on local economy

(WSIL) -- National Travel and Tourism Week is underway and this year's theme is "The Future of Travel."
The week runs thru Saturday, May 7, 2022 and spotlights the collective strength of the U.S. Travel industry.
Ashlee Spiller the Executive Director of visitSI a not-for-profit 501(C) 6, that promotes tourism in Williamson County spoke with the News 3 This Morning crew about the impact tourism has on the region.
"Tourism is an economic driver in our region," said Spiller. "We are so excited to welcome visitors back to the area. We know that through the course of and the beginning of the pandemic the economic impact numbers for Williamson County showed that $157.7 Million dollars were spent within Williamson County during the fiscal year of 2020," added Spiller.
Spiller said visitSI is partnering with other tourism bureaus throughout Illinois to help promote each other's attractions.
Click on the video to watch the entire interview with Ashlee Spiller.
visitSI's website has more on how to celebrate National Travel And Tourism Week and resources for exploring the region.