Contour Airlines to make announcement on services beginning Aug. 1

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- People in southern Illinois will soon be able to take a direct flight to Chicago.
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved Contour Airline's bid last week to offer services at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois. The airport board voted unanimously in February to accept the bid.
Contour Airlines' contract would last three years and offer 12 flights a week from Veterans Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport using a 30-seat jet.
The cost is about $7 million with an estimated net profit of 5%, or $340,000.
The City of Carbondale says it supports the bid according to Mayor-elect Carolin Harvey. Harvey said it will benefit SIU-Carbondale, its students and their families.
"For those coming down for orientation... you can hop a plane be here in an hour. An hour back home instead of driving five hours or longer," Harvey said.
Harvey added that it would increase tourism to southern Illinois. She said the Shawnee National Forest gets about 600,000 visitors from the Chicago area each year.
"We think that could be a great improvement," Harvey said.
Contour Airlines will make a formal announcement at Veterans Airport Tuesday at 11 a.m. Their services begin August 1.
Until then, Cape Air will continue offering flights until its contract with the airport ends. Last fall, Contour Airlines expanded services to 26 cities including Paducah and Cape Girardeau.