S.I. Comic Con returns to the Benton Civic Center

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.River levels are falling along the Big Muddy River and are expected
to fall below flood stage at Plumfield on Friday and at Murphysboro
on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

S.I. Comic Con returns to the Benton Civic Center

  • Updated
  • 0
si comic con

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Organizers of the the 4th Annual S.I. Comic Con are promising more of everything at this year's event.

The event is Saturday, April 1st at the Benton Civic Center from 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Spokesperson JT Wilkey said once through the doors, there will be plenty of free things for families to do.

"We will have a free cosplay contest where you can win $$, free Table Top gaming, and free video gaming all day long," said Wilkey.

Attendees will have the chance to take pictures with Ghostbusters, superheroes, and Jedi knights.

Special guest include: Adam Gibbs- Voice Actor from Tokyo Ghoul, Haikyuu (HI-Q ), and over 120 other animes. 

Steven Butler, legendary Sonic the Hedgehog / Spiderman Artist. He has over 50 sonic titles under his belt, and was the original artist for the Scarlet Spiderman. He has done work for Archie Comics, Marvel comics, and Godzilla toys.

Matthew Atchley, is featured in many episodes of Snapped, The Gifted, and HBOs the Watchmen. 

Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under get in free. 

For more information visit S.I. Comic Con's Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you