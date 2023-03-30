S.I. Comic Con returns to the Benton Civic Center

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Organizers of the the 4th Annual S.I. Comic Con are promising more of everything at this year's event.
The event is Saturday, April 1st at the Benton Civic Center from 10 a.m. -5 p.m.
Spokesperson JT Wilkey said once through the doors, there will be plenty of free things for families to do.
"We will have a free cosplay contest where you can win $$, free Table Top gaming, and free video gaming all day long," said Wilkey.
Attendees will have the chance to take pictures with Ghostbusters, superheroes, and Jedi knights.
Special guest include: Adam Gibbs- Voice Actor from Tokyo Ghoul, Haikyuu (HI-Q ), and over 120 other animes.
Steven Butler, legendary Sonic the Hedgehog / Spiderman Artist. He has over 50 sonic titles under his belt, and was the original artist for the Scarlet Spiderman. He has done work for Archie Comics, Marvel comics, and Godzilla toys.
Matthew Atchley, is featured in many episodes of Snapped, The Gifted, and HBOs the Watchmen.
Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under get in free.
For more information visit S.I. Comic Con's Facebook page.