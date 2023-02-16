Central Christian Church holding Connection Night in Carbondale

(WSIL) -- Central Christian Church in Mt. Vernon is looking to meet those who live in Jackson county and nearby communities.
It's holding a Connection night at the Carbondale Civic Center. There will be worship, singing, testimony, and an opportunity for baptism.
There will be even be a blind taste test for a little friendly competition between Larry House of Cake and Cristado's to see which bakery has the best iced sugar cookies.
The church airs their service on WSIL every Sunday morning at 9. They're now reaching a bigger audience than every before.
Jared LeCrone, Connections Pastor, says it's a way to get to know locals who are tuning in -- in person.
"We've got all of these seeds planted all across the Heartland," he explains. "We want to put a little water on them and just say how are these going to spring up. We want to do our due diligence to make connections that way."
The other hope is for those who attend to get more involved with the church, taking it a step further than just watching on tv or online like forming small groups or attending other church events.
Central Christian Church held similar events in Marion, Harrisburg, and Du Quoin.
This Connection Night at the Carbondale Civic Center is taking place on Sunday, February 19th. The event kicks off at 6 p.m.
