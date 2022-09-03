Week one college football scoreboard

Iowa State 42, SEMO 10 - Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers' four touchdown passes were just too much for SEMO to handle. The Red Hawks will go to Carbondale to play their rival SIU next week Saturday, September 10.
Texas Tech 63, Murray State 10 - Texas Tech had three different players throw a combined six TD passes on the Racers. The Racers will be looking to turn things around when the team hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks Saturday, September 10.
Incarnate Word 64, Southern Illinois 29 - Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott was ultra efficient in the game, throwing six TD passes against the Salukis in only 25 attempts. SIU will play their rival SEMO at home next week Saturday, September 10.