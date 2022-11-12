Week 10 college football scoreboard

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Week ten of college football is in the books, and News 3 has all the scores you want to know.
NORTH DAKOTA 21, SIU 18: The Salukis add another loss to their record, marking the team's third consecutive defeat.
SEMO 31, Eastern Illinois 7: The Redhawks improve to 8-2 after blowing out Eastern Illinois. Running back Geno Hess imposed his will on the ground, rushing for 198 yards and a whopping three touchdowns.
MURRAY 27, Robert Morris 9: Murray continues their late-season surge with their second win in a row. Damonta Witherspoon was the X-factor of the game, totaling 80 yards on the ground and scoring a TD.